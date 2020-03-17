Red Dwarf: The Promised Land reveals epic poster for feature-length special

It’s solely been every week since Red Dwarf dropped the primary teaser trailer for its upcoming feature-length special however the hype prepare for the present’s new feature-length special continues apace.

The sci-fi sitcom’s broadcaster Dave has simply unveiled an epic poster for The Promised Land, the 90-minute episode set to air subsequent month.



UKTV



The poster confirms the return of Norman Lovett as senile supercomputer Holly, final seen in collection 12 finale ‘Skipper’ having been absent from the present since its eighth collection (aired in 1999).

The boys from the Dwarf – Lister (Craig Charles), Cat (Danny John-Jules) and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) characteristic as you would possibly anticipate, although Rimmer (Chris Barrie) is noticeably sporting a brand new look, being clad in some type of superhero-style muscle go well with.

Visitor star Ray Fearon additionally seems on the poster in his function of Rodon, chief of the feral cats.

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land will see the common posse meet three cat clerics (performed by Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon and Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to assist them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anybody however him.

Feels like a smeggin’ good time to us…

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land will air on Dave in April