Red Dwarf: The Promised Land review – Dave’s feature-length special is fun but far from purrfect

It’s been over two years because the posse final soared onto our screens, but now Red Dwarf is again on Dave – rather than an ordinary collection, although, comes a feature-length episode that’s barely flashier than the norm and makes an attempt to function each a celebration of the 32-year-old present and a smooth reboot for newcomers. Like a kipper vindaloo, it’s an odd mixture of issues, although not unpalatable.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable for a present that’s run for over three many years and has a cult following to play fully to its loyal followers – and certainly, there are many fun nods to Red Dwarf‘s previous in The Promised Land, most amusingly a sequence that sees Rimmer (Chris Barrie) “going by means of the gears” as he experiences a number of bodily adjustments.

But this 90-minute episode additionally appears at nice pains to not alienate outsiders. Given the central premise of the special – the boys from the Dwarf meet a band of cat clerics who worship Lister (Craig Charles) as their God, in addition to their feral overlord Rodon (Ray Fearon) – it’s comprehensible that there are repeated references to Lister’s refusal to have his contraband cat put down and the way this led to him being positioned into stasis, which in flip led to him surviving the radiation leak which worn out the crew of Red Dwarf…

But even past the opening caption and numerous bits of dialogue that reference this, there appear to be efforts to have The Promised Land function a brand new pilot of kinds.

The return of Holly (Norman Lovett), now reverted to manufacturing unit settings, even offers the Dwarfers a chance to reintroduce themselves, and recap how Cat (Danny John-Jules) and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) got here to hitch the crew. Early components of the episode additionally see Lister oddly pre-occupied together with his scenario because the final human being alive – one thing that’s been the established order for fairly an extended whereas now.

Half reboot and half Best Hits, it’s tough to think about The Promised Land successful over newbies – 32 years in, Red Dwarf is a really explicit present, one that may not be for everybody but that continues to principally fulfill followers by delivering extra of what they’ve come to anticipate.

It’s simply as properly, then, that the stalwarts of the collection are nonetheless on board and on high type. Craig Charles nonetheless brings a cheeky allure and the odd burst of actual pathos to slobbish survivor Dave Lister, Chris Barrie not solely nails his commonplace self-important schtick as Rimmer but additionally will get to discover sides of the character we’ve hardly ever glimpsed earlier than, Robert Llewellyn continues to attract huge laughs with Kryten’s unrelentingly earnest nature, the Cat’s vainness and completely unconcealed loathing of Rimmer is nonetheless as humorous as when Danny John-Jules first trotted it out in 1988, and the return of Holly actor Norman Lovett’s hysterically deadpan line supply is additionally most welcome.

It helps too {that a} good chunk of the special is spent with the boys bantering in Starbug’s cockpit, recalling arguably the present’s unique peak of Red Dwarf VI. Simply spending time with these characters is fun and it’s when The Promised Land capitalises on having its 4 implausible leads trapped collectively and firing zingers at one another that it actually soars.

It’s simply as properly that the previous magic is nonetheless there, that the previous jokes nonetheless land, as a result of the standalone story of The Promised Land doesn’t quantity to a lot. Red Dwarf is at its finest when placing a comic book twist on genuinely intriguing sci-fi notions – parallel worlds, doppelgängers, the concept our personal life may simply be a dream – but the story of the cat clerics and their feral overlords isn’t all that fascinating or amusing, aside from a few first rate sight gags.

Although we study a bit of extra about his early days, there’s the sensation too that this is a missed alternative to dig deeper into the character of Cat – he will get one standout second within the last act, but this is very a lot a narrative about Lister and the way he offers with being hailed as a god, with Cat’s emotions about being reunited together with his fellow felines going largely unexplored.

The finish outcome is a good-but-not-great first stab on the feature-length format for Red Dwarf – The Promised Land is unlikely to transform anybody who’s discovered themselves proof against the present’s charms thus far, but it’s a fairly rewarding outing for the trustworthy.

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land airs on Thursday, ninth April at 9pm on Dave