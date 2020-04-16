Red Dwarf writer has ideas for “heaps of different tales” and would “love to do extra” feature-length specials

Red Dwarf’s latest feature-length particular The Promised Land was a rankings hit for Dave, peaking at over 1,000,000 viewers – and the excellent news for followers is that writer Doug Naylor nonetheless has ideas for “heaps of different tales”.

In a brand new interview, Naylor revealed that he’d be eager to produce extra episodes within the 90-minute format – however that he has to wait on the inexperienced gentle from broadcaster UKTV.

“I like the format of the film-length [episode] and would love to do extra,” Naylor advised the Two Geeks, Two Beers podcast.

“[I’ve got] heaps of different tales… however till they really go ‘Sure, OK’ you don’t slim it down. It depends upon the price range, it relies upon who we will get to be in it.”

Red Dwarf producer Richard Naylor added: “There are 1,000,000 ideas, but it surely’s onerous to deal with one thing… at this level, we don’t know if something’s taking place or if it’s a particular or it’s a collection.”

“And likewise, I do need to do one thing new as effectively,” Doug stated. “So it’s juggling the 2.”

So what adventures may the boys from the Dwarf embark on after The Promised Land? Requested if Captain Hollister (Mac McDonald) and the revived crew of Red Dwarf – final seen fleeing the ship on the shut of collection eight – may return, Doug didn’t rule out..

“They may very well be on a planet someplace and a complete new civilisation may have grown up, you simply don’t know…” he stated. “That is the place you go, ‘Really, we’re trying for a brand new antagonist’ and you go, ‘Oh, OK, what occurred to the crew?’.”

No matter occurs subsequent, there are not any plans to wrap up Red Dwarf for good. “We’ve all the time stated that we don’t need to do the ‘ultimate present’ – the place Lister’s again on Fuchal, he’s received his white horses and by some means he’s received Kochanski and they trip off into the space and everybody goes ‘What a lame s**t present that was’ – it would be simply horrific.”

Richard added: “I believe should you had been gonna finish it… there’d presumably be an opportunity in a novel or one thing. [Doug has] received some issues that he’s advised me that I genuinely assume would be nice endings, however these massive moments, generally whenever you strive and do them on a sitcom price range, even when it’s a wholesome price range, it simply doesn’t fairly have the impression.”

“And likewise I don’t need it to finish,” Doug stated. “Going ‘That’s the tip’… I believe that would be horrible. I’m tearing up simply desirous about it!”

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land is obtainable to watch on UKTV Play – you too can pre-order the DVD now on Amazon. Check out what else is on with our TV Information