Red Hot Australian Cast Set for ‘Fires’ Fact-Based Drama Series

Main producers Tony Ayres and Belinda Chayko have assembled a rare Australian forged for Fires, a drama sequence that presents private tales from the entrance traces of the nation’s current catastrophic hearth season.

The sequence, which is now taking pictures in Victoria state is produced by NBCUniversal -backed Tony Ayres Productions and Matchbox Photos. Australian Broadcasting Company is on board as native broadcaster. Worldwide rights are dealt with by NBCUniversal World Distribution.

The undertaking is helmed by three main movie administrators: Michael Rymer (“Hannibal,” “Picnic at Hanging Rock”), Ana Kokkinos (“The Searching,” “Seven Kinds of Ambiguity”) and Kim Mordaunt (“Wakefield,” “The Rocket”).

The ensemble forged contains: Eliza Scanlen (“Babyteeth,” “Sharp Objects”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Hacksaw Ridge”), Richard Roxburgh (“The Crown,” “Rake”), Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot,” “Animal Kingdom”), Miranda Otto (“Homeland”), Hunter Web page-Lochard (“Harrow,” “Cleverman”), Anna Torv (“Mindhunter,” “Secret Metropolis”), Kate Field (“Stateless,” “Wentworth”), Helana Sawires (“Stateless,” “Ali’s Marriage ceremony”), Daniel Henshall (“Defending Jacob,” “Lambs of God”) and Noni Hazlehurst (“A Place to Name Residence,” “Women in Black”).

They’re joined by newcomers Ameshol Ajang, Stacy Clausen and Nyawuda Chuol.

Fires” is structured as an anthology that weaves character research impressed by true tales right into a narrative concerning the Australian bushfires of 2019-2020 that modified lives and captured the world’s consideration. Every episode relies round a unique neighborhood and drawn from reviews of extraordinary folks and the troublesome selections they had been compelled to make.

The writing crew is led by Chayko (“Protected Harbour,” “Stateless”) and contains Jacquelin Perske (“The Cry”), Mirrah Foulkes (“Judy and Punch”), Steven McGregor (“Thriller Highway”) and Anya Beyersdorf (“Eden2). Govt producers embody Ayres (“Stateless,” “The Slap”), Andrea Denholm (“Unsuitable Type of Black”) and Liz Watts (“The King,” “True Historical past of the Kelly Gang”). Elisa Argenzio (“Lambs of God”) is the producer.

Main manufacturing funding was acquired from the federal authorities’s Display screen Australia, in affiliation with Australian Broadcasting Company. Extra assist comes from state company Movie Victoria by means of its Victorian Display screen Incentive and Regional Location Help Fund.