Red Matter 2, analysis and opinions of the game for Multi

The Cold War continues in outer space in Red Matter 2, a great science fiction adventure that has become another of the great references of virtual reality games. With its puzzles, the exploration of scenarios and even shootouts, there are good reasons to delve into this game from the Spanish studio Vertical Robot.

We all love to see videos of people reacting to experiences of virtual reality while screaming and waving their arms in absurdly funny ways, but what’s great about this technology is that when you’re “in it”, it can also amaze with even the most insignificant details. In the case of Red Matter 2, sequel to the remarkable space adventure who made us enjoy years ago with his sci-fi story and puzzles inspired by the Cold War, there have been times when he was overly excited to solve some of his puzzles… without doing anything special! I mean. Following a trail of cables until we find a panel hidden from the naked eye is something we have done so many times that it almost seems routine, and yet, in this adventure from the Spanish studio Vertical Robot takes on a new dimension thanks to VR glasses.

Much of the credit goes to how well the puzzles within the scenario itself, but also to its way of squeezing the benefits of virtual reality so that you always feel that you are there, in all those space bases fiddling with levers, control panels and other futuristic gadgets. If to all this you add a great setting and a story that with its pluses and minuses keeps interest high, you have as a result a great virtual reality video game, one of those that you have to try yes or yes because it perfectly shows how far that this kind of VR experiences can come. Are you an old acquaintance of the Red Matter universe? So I’ll tell you that it’s a full-fledged more and better that goes a step further by also adding action phases. You didn’t know this series? Well, get ready because if your thing is adventures that force you to observe the setting well to solve puzzles, avoid traps and reveal great mysteries, this game is made for you. Yes indeed.

before anything I would recommend you play the original. First off because it’s a great game and for that alone it’s worth it; but especially since the story of Red Matter 2 is direct continuation of the firstand although you don’t need to have played it to enjoy the plot, it’s possible that in the initial stages you’re a little confused without knowing very well what the hell is going on.

cold war in space

Imagine all the cold war political gossip between The United States and the Soviet Union go beyond the Earth, spreading throughout the solar system. Sounds good, right? Well, this is the starting point for Red Matter, a science fiction story that puts us in the shoes of a cosmonaut from Full gravity that, in its eagerness to surpass the Atlantic Union, discovers a new -and mysterious- source of energy that can turn the course of the war in his favor. Things, of course, do not go as planned and you end up with your bones in a prison… from which you are rescued as soon as you start Red Matter 2. From here begins a journey full of intrigue through various space stations and planets, which already represents a great advance with respect to the original, which was more monotonous in setting and much shorter in duration.

The story, as I told you, has its pluses and minuses. I like his ability to keep you on your toes with the red matter mystery, but at the same time I feel that it does not fully exploit a setting as cool as that of this dystopian Cold War, staying a little on the surface. The relationship between Sasha Riss and Agent Beta, for example, also feels somewhat cold; It lacks that chemistry that we have seen in other similar relationships, which is a problem in a game that narratively relies almost entirely on these interactions. It has its moments and it will surely surprise you on more than one occasion, but if you keep going, it is above all because of the setting and good puzzle design, which as I was saying, are perfectly integrated into the scenarios. For me this is key. And it is the reason why you should try Red Matter 2.

The good thing about Red Matter 2 is that it always finds a way to pose new challengesThere are moments that have reminded me of the great Half Life Alyx in the sense of repairing an electrical circuit while protecting yourself from the fire of the defensive turrets with a mobile cover, and others that have made me look like a authentic detective rummaging through documents and cabinets to find the key to a safe. The good thing about Red Matter 2 is that it always finds a way to pose new challenges that break the monotony, even when there are several puzzles that are repeated regularly. The one that I liked the least, by the way, is the one with the holograms, with which I have not finished connecting at any time. But there are many other really fun ones. And that they are simple! Press a button, connect cables, move boxes from here to there, block gates… or also direct energy beams, shoot switches or, one of the ones I liked the most, use small objects such as coffee cups to press a button .

Solving mysteries in space

You already know that in 3DJuegos we have a saying. “Yes there are jetpack the game is cooler”, and yes, in Red Matters 2 there is. This gives the scenarios greater verticality, which makes the puzzles even more interesting. But the good thing is that the Vertical Robot game has taken advantage of this gadget to also introduce some simple phases of platform, which at higher levels can be a challenge because of the damn defensive turrets. Are you worried about getting dizzy? Don’t worry, the game incorporates several options to adapt to you: you can use continuous movement, teleportation, speed up and slow down… come on, it’s made so that anyone can enjoy the game.

The essence of Red Matter 2 continues to be that of a puzzle adventureThe other great novelty of this science fiction adventure has to do with the shootingsBecause yes, this time we will have to face deadly dangers with a plasma gun in our hands. The essence of Red Matter 2 continues to be that of a puzzle adventure, so the combats have just enough prominence to be noticed, but not too much. And it is appreciated. It’s always fun to peek out just enough to hit a couple of shots and take cover again, but it’s clear that gunfights aren’t the forte of this adventure. The distant shots they are somewhat imprecise and the particular drama you face is that to defeat the robots, you have to hit their weak points. So there are combats that take longer than necessary because it costs horrors to hit the target, and getting closer than necessary can mean death. Also the enemies you fight aren’t particularly smart either. That’s why I say. It is very good that there are combats, they are fun, but in the right measure.

With all these ingredients we have a great video game for virtual reality that always finds a way to surprise you with new challenges. It also does so at a technical level, since we are possibly facing one of the games most spectacular of Meta Quest 2. It has an incredible merit that you can enjoy such an experience, so detailed, without the need to be connected to the PC. As I write these lines I’m thinking about some of the scenarios it takes you to, with some brutal panoramas of space, and I’m even more amazed by the work carried out by Vertical Robot. If you play on PC, the graphics improve with higher resolution textures, more polygons and other additional effects. Too bad Meta doesn’t support the cross save option because I would have liked to play both on PC and Meta Quest 2, and it’s not possible. But back to the technical section.

I love that you can interact with pretty much anything on stage and that the physics respond believably. It is true that the boxes seem to be lighter than necessary, but even so, the game manages to surprise by the way everything responds to your movements. Some puzzles are very well thought out and it’s hard not to get excited when you overcome them. In short, another joy for fans of virtual reality that adds to other recent cases such as the fantastic Moss Book 2.