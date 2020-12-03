Red Nation film Festival Awards ‘Monkey Seaside’ Top Prizes

The Red Nation Film Festival has introduced the winners of the 2020 Red Nation Film Festival Awards, and Loretta Todd’s “Monkey Seaside” swept with Finest Image, Lead Actress, Lead Actor and Finest Director.

The pageant, which pivoted to digital this 12 months as a result of coronavirus pandemic, additionally handed out prizes to “Collect” within the Finest Documentary race and “Blackwater” within the animated brief race.

Festival director and curator Joanelle Romero stated, “Thanks to everybody who joined us at this 12 months’s twenty fifth RNCI Red Nation Awards offered by Red Nation Tv Community and Red Nation Celebration Institute. With attendees and filmmakers throughout america and world wide, we got here to you nearly, from all over the place, we reached Indigenous nations globally. The success of the pageant this 12 months was past something we’ve skilled in earlier years. The problem now could be making the unattainable potential, in hiring Native expertise in entrance of and behind the digicam and financially investing in Natives in command of their narrative. Native and Indigenous rights are human rights and human rights are linked to the ability of film, we’re seen.”

Now in its twenty fifth 12 months, Romero stated she has created a ” 25-year historical past of cohesive research-informed methods, ground-breaking initiatives, although cinematic excellence, media and robust give attention to partnerships.” She added, “I like Indigenous unbiased movies, it’s a lens into life tales that we the individuals don’t normally don’t get to expertise. Their braveness and perception to inform their perspective is of utmost significance in creating systemic change by means of film.”

Full listing of winners under:

Excellent Actress In A Main Position

Tina Marie Lameman – “Monkey Seaside”

Excellent Actor In A Main Position

Nathaniel Arcand – “Monkey Seaside”

Finest Director



Loretta Todd – “”Monkey Seaside

Finest Image

“Monkey Seaside”

Excellent Actress In Supporting Position

Kimberly Guerrero – “The Darkish Divide”

Excellent Actor In A Supporting Position

Joseph Adams – “The Transcenders”

Finest Documentary Function

“Collect”

Director Sanjay Rawal

“Uma: A Water Disaster In Bolivia”

Director Ana Llacer

Finest Stay Motion Quick

“Blackwater”

Director Boise Esquerra

Finest Documentary Quick

“With out A Whisper”

Director Katsitsionni Fox

Red Nation Lifetime Achievement Award

Graham Greene

The Brando Award

“FBI Most Needed”

The Brando Award

“Trickster”

The Brando Award

“The Liberator”

Chief Dan George Award

“Kiss The Floor”

Administrators (S) Josh & Rebecca Tickell