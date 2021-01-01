Red Velvet Gives 1st Full-Group Performance In Over A Year As Wendy Returns From Hiatus

Red Velvet’s Wendy carried out with the group for the primary time in a 12 months!

Wendy had been on hiatus since sustaining an damage on the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon rehearsal on December 25, 2019. In August 2020, she introduced that she could be partially returning to selling with Red Velvet.

SMTOWN LIVE “Tradition Humanity” live performance started its free stay stream on January 1 at 1 p.m. KST. Red Velvet thrilled followers as they made their first full-group look on stage in over a 12 months.

Red Velvet carried out “Dangerous Boy” and “Peek-A-Boo,” and throughout the speak session in between songs, Wendy shared, “It’s been a 12 months since we carried out on stage as a full group. I’m so thrilled, excited, and nervous. However most of all, I’m pleased to be on the SMTOWN stage as an entire group.”

Welcome again, Wendy!

