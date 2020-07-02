Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi Announce Details About Their Debut Unit Performance

On July 2, SM Leisure introduced the main points of Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s debut unit efficiency.

SM Leisure shared that the Red Velvet subunit will launch numerous video content material below the title “Irene & Seulgi – The Stage.” It will embrace the first efficiency of their title observe and numerous stage performances, interviews, and making clips. It is going to be launched on July eight at eight p.m. KST by way of Red Velvet’s channels on YouTube and Naver.

Irene & Seulgi’s title observe, “Monster,” is described as a observe with a heavy bass and highly effective dubstep sound that matches the energetic and hip strikes within the choreography. Each the track and the efficiency will showcase Irene and Seulgi’s teamwork by means of paired strikes and the distinctive charms of their subunit.

Irene & Seulgi’s first mini album, “Monster,” is ready to be launched on July 6 at 6 p.m. KST. Try the teasers right here!

