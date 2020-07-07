Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With “Monster”

Red Velvet’s first sub-unit is taking on iTunes charts all over the world!

On July 6, the duo launched their first mini album “Monster,” which positioned No. 1 on varied bodily album charts together with Hanteo Chart, Synnara Report, and YES24. The title observe of the identical title additionally swept varied music charts, and as of 9 a.m. KST on July 7, “Monster” is No. 1 on Bugs, VIBE, Momople, and extra.

Moreover, “Monster” additionally ranked No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in 45 areas all over the world together with Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Russia, New Zealand, Israel, Cambodia, Brunei, Macao, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Oman, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Laos, Colombia, the Philippines, Bahrain, India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Nicaragua, Taiwan, Indonesia, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic. The duo additionally topped the digital album gross sales chart on China’s QQ Music and Kugou Music.

If you happen to haven’t already, take a look at the MV for “Monster” right here!

Congratulations to Irene and Seulgi on their profitable unit debut!

