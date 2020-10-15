Red Velvet, Oh My Girl Members, Davichi, And More To Sing For OST Of Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up”

The primary lineup of artists for the “Begin-Up” soundtrack has been revealed!

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy performs Search engine optimization Dal Mi, who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk co-stars as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a workforce chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second-generation chaebol Received In Jae. The drama shall be created by director Oh Choong Hwan and author Park Hye Ryun, who beforehand labored collectively on the drama “Whereas You Had been Sleeping”

OST manufacturing corporations Music Buddy and VLENDING shared that Red Velvet, Jung Seung Hwan, Kim Really feel, 10cm, Oh My Girl’s Seunghee, Jiho, and Binnie, in addition to Davichi shall be singing for the “Begin-Up” soundtrack.

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

