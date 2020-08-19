Red Velvet Shares Beautiful Teaser Photos For Cover Of BoA’s “Milky Method” + Wendy’s Name Trends Worldwide On Twitter

Red Velvet appears to be like gorgeous in teaser photographs for his or her cowl of BoA’s 2003 music “Milky Method”!

The group is overlaying BoA’s monitor as a part of a mission celebrating her 20th debut anniversary. On August 19, the gorgeous first teaser photographs have been shared for his or her cowl!

Followers are thrilled to see Wendy within the photographs, as she’s been on hiatus following an harm in December. Shortly after midnight KST, worldwide trending matters on Twitter included “Wendy” and “Wendy is again”!

all of them look amazingly lovely however wendy is again and omg ? pic.twitter.com/ul9CHw2C08 — Physique Discuss akgaeミ☆ (@hyunslips) August 18, 2020

AFTER 237 DAYS 18 HOURS AND 5 MINUTES, OUR WENDY IS BACK ??????? pic.twitter.com/8AN7nYYKyh — wendy’s ceren ミ ✰ (@seungwann) August 18, 2020

LET US ALL RISE FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM BECAUSE WENDY IS BACK ???#WelcomeBackWendy #WeMissedYouWendy pic.twitter.com/tn9NwozwpR — Ok.Lo ??? (@bossbaechu) August 18, 2020

Keep tuned for extra updates on Red Velvet’s “Milky Method”!