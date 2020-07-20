Red Velvet Shares What They’ve Been Up To, Updates On Wendy, Plans For Rest Of 2020, And More

Irene, Seulgi, Pleasure, and Yeri of Red Velvet sat down for an interview the place they opened up about what all of them, together with Wendy, have been as much as, Irene and Seulgi’s “Monster” actions, and plans for the long run.

The members regarded again on 2020 to this point and caught followers up with what they’ve been doing. Yeri mentioned, “I’ve been greeting followers by way of my YouTube actuality present ‘Yeri’s Room.’ I get to have many new experiences and meet many individuals by way of that present. And I’ve additionally develop into the muse of a cosmetics model. On prime of that, I additionally train and simply take pleasure in life.” Pleasure mentioned, “I partook in quite a lot of vogue pictorials, and I sung a drama OST within the first half of the yr that did higher than I anticipated. I additionally featured in Crush’s tune, and numerous selection reveals invited me this yr. I appeared on ‘Good-looking Tigers‘ and ‘Salty Tour.’”

Irene and Seulgi lately made their unit debut with “Monster,” they usually expressed that the outcomes have been higher than they’d hoped for. Irene mentioned, “We put quite a lot of care into what we did, from recording our songs to getting ready all the things. Each time we did one thing, we’d discuss to one another and different individuals, and we tried to get quite a lot of suggestions. For us, ‘Monster’ was one thing new, so we needed to do properly and never tarnish Red Velvet’s title in any means.” Seulgi added, “It wasn’t straightforward taking over that new idea. Whilst we had been getting ready, we stored saying ‘This actually isn’t straightforward.’ However we put a lot effort into it and I feel individuals felt that. As this was our first work as a unit group, each we and the company had been nervous and thought quite a bit about how we might make it higher.”

Irene and Seulgi have additionally been greeting followers by way of their “Stage Up Irene x Seulgi Challenge” actuality present. They said, “We had been requested quite a bit about one another in interviews and radio reveals for our unit group actions. So we ended up fascinated about one another quite a bit, and we discovered to grasp how one another thought as properly.”

Yeri shared that she’d watched the entire episodes and mentioned, “I used to be at all times excited to see what they’d do subsequent, and seeing their gestures change and the extraordinary efficiency they took on, which was completely different from what we do in Red Velvet, I believed they had been so cool. Seeing their efficiency from off-stage, they regarded so cool and fairly. For me, our members at all times stood out on stage in comparison with different singers.” Pleasure added, “The 2 of them aren’t actually talkative on selection reveals, so I puzzled if issues would go properly, however they’ve this cute and shut connection that made me maintain watching.”

The members had been additionally capable of share an replace on Wendy, who has been taking a break from actions since she suffered an harm final December. Seulgi mentioned, “Wendy is essentially the most hardworking member out of all of us lately. She’s going by way of her rehabilitation program and going to the follow room to work on her singing. She stays in fixed contact with us. [During our ‘Monster’ activities], she was at all times the primary to say she loved our performances and cheer us on.”

Lastly, the members shared their objectives for the remainder of 2020 as Irene mentioned, “First, our unit group will probably be selling ‘Naughty,’ after which we hope to return as a gaggle as properly. We’ll be doing each group and particular person actions, so please anticipate it.”

