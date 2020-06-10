Red Velvet’s “Energy Up” Becomes Their 8th MV To Reach 100 Million Views

Red Velvet has achieved one other YouTube milestone!

On June 10 at roughly 12:13 p.m. KST, the woman group’s music video for “Energy Up” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. That is about one yr, 10 months, three days, and 18 hours since its launch on August 6, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST.

“Energy Up” is Red Velvet’s 8th music video to achieve 100 million views following “Russian Roulette,” “Dumb Dumb,” “Unhealthy Boy,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Red Taste,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and “Psycho.”

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

Watch the “Energy Up” music video once more under: