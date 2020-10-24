Red Velvet’s Fan Meeting At 2020 K-Culture Festival Canceled

2020 K-Culture Festival has now confirmed that Red Velvet is not going to be holding their fan assembly this weekend.

The competition is being held on-line from October 10 to November 29 and is organized by the Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities and Tourism of South Korea. Red Velvet was scheduled to carry a fan assembly by way of a stay broadcast on YouTube on October 24 as World Hallyu Ambassadors for the competition.

A report on October 23 by Herald Pop acknowledged that Red Velvet had notified the organizers of their intention to not attend. A supply from the competition later acknowledged that they had been in dialogue in regards to the occasion.

Within the night that day, 2020 K-Culture Festival posted on its Instagram with the message: “The Red Velvet on-line fan assembly scheduled for October 24 was canceled because of the artist’s circumstances. We ask on your understanding. Thanks.”

An argument was sparked this week over allegations made about Red Velvet member Irene’s habits and perspective. After an editor and stylist accused Irene of bringing her to tears together with her harsh phrases, Irene met together with her to apologize and issued a press release of apology on October 22.

