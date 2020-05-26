General News

Red Velvet’s Irene And Seulgi Excite With Details For Unit Debut

May 26, 2020
1 Min Read

Red Velvet’s first unit is on the way in which!

On Could 27 at midnight KST, Red Velvet’s social media accounts shared an replace on the much-anticipated debut of Irene and Seulgi’s unit.

The duo shall be debuting with their first mini album “Monster”! A emblem was additionally revealed for the unit that combines the primary letters of their names.

Keep tuned for extra particulars!

