Red Velvet’s Irene And Seulgi Excite With Details For Unit Debut

Red Velvet’s first unit is on the way in which!
On Could 27 at midnight KST, Red Velvet’s social media accounts shared an replace on the much-anticipated debut of Irene and Seulgi’s unit.
The duo shall be debuting with their first mini album “Monster”! A emblem was additionally revealed for the unit that combines the primary letters of their names.
Red Velvet – IRENE & SEULGI 레드벨벳-아이린&슬기
The first Mini Album [‘Monster’]
?https://t.co/GWofO7cVAp#RedVelvet_IRENE_SEULGI #레드벨벳_아이린_슬기 #IRENE #아이린 #SEULGI #슬기 #RedVelvet #레드벨벳 #Monster pic.twitter.com/1ggCxh3Sfi
— Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) Could 26, 2020
Keep tuned for extra particulars!
