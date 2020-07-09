Red Velvet’s Irene And Seulgi Talk About Support They’ve Received From Fellow Members + SHINee’s Minho

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi appeared on SBS Energy FM’s “Cultwo Present” on July eight to speak about their expertise as Red Velvet’s first unit group.

The duo launched their new title monitor “Monster” as Irene stated, “The idea of ‘Monster’ is about showing in one another’s desires and messing with that individual. It additionally symbolizes an immortal monster.” Seulgi added, “It’s a mini album with six songs and has a efficiency you’ll be able to’t miss out on, so please watch our stage.”

Irene and Seulgi have been requested if they’d performed “Monster” for the opposite Red Velvet members and which member had the largest response. Irene expressed her gratitude to her fellow members as she stated, “The entire members had actually nice reactions. They stated they favored it.” Seulgi additionally stated, “We obtained supportive messages from them, and so they gave us power.”

When requested what different unit group they’d wish to see from Red Velvet, Seulgi replied by stating, “Unit teams are nice, however I’d additionally prefer to see everybody do solo work as properly. I feel every member would be capable of showcase quite a lot of charms via their very own distinctive colours.”

The pair additionally revealed that they’d obtained a message of assist from one other SM artist, SHINee’s Minho, who’s presently serving within the marine corps. Seulgi stated, “I used to be lately contacted by him and he requested when our unit actions are going to begin. He despatched quite a lot of assist our manner and stated the individuals in his division have been eagerly ready for it.” She added, “If we get the prospect, we’d like to go to him and present him our assist as properly.”

In case you haven’t checked it out already, make sure you watch the music video for Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster“!

