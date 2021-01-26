Red Velvet’s Irene And Shin Seung Ho Chase After Their Dreams In Upcoming Film “Double Patty”

Upcoming movie “Double Patty” revealed extra data concerning Red Velvet member Irene’s and Shin Seung Ho’s characters!

“Double Patty,” which is able to mark Irene’s silver-screen debut, is a coming-of-age movie about younger individuals chasing their goals and embarking on a relatable journey of progress and improvement. Irene will star within the film as Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchorwoman who works tirelessly to realize her dream, whereas Shin Seung Ho will play Kang Woo Ram, a rising star within the ssireum (Korean wrestling) world who’s going by way of a stoop. After an exhausting day, the 2 find yourself discovering consolation and power in each other.

Lee Hyun Ji works as a babysitter through the day and a part-time employee at a home made burger restaurant at night time. She heads out early at daybreak to learn the newspaper and work all day, however she isn’t lazy about learning. Lee Hyun Ji is a personality who doesn’t hand over on her goals regardless of an exhausting actuality. She’s additionally a relatable and funky determine who is aware of easy methods to get pleasure from a drink alone at a grilled pork stomach restaurant on the finish of her day from time to time. Lee Hyun Ji begins to narrate to Kang Woo Ram, who involves order a 1+1 double patty proper earlier than the burger restaurant closes each night time, and she or he finally involves assist his goals. Irene skillfully portrays Lee Hyun Ji, who focuses on her research and half time work to realize her goals whereas additionally relating with Kang Woo Ram’s story.

Irene additionally acquired presentation classes to organize for her function. Her coach, anchor Lee Ji In, shared, “Her focus throughout her classes was excessive. She at all times reviewed what she discovered, and the way in which she analyzed and thought over the course was memorable.” Director Baek Seung Hwan had mentioned about Irene, “She has element and focus, which she has honed for a very long time.”

Moreover, Shin Seung Ho has additionally caught the eye of viewers by way of his appearances within the internet drama “A-TEEN,” JTBC’s “Moments of 18,” and Netflix’s “Love Alarm.” He has additionally been confirmed for the upcoming Netflix unique collection “D.P.”

In the upcoming movie, Kang Woo Ram was the king of ssireum in highschool and is now a rising star affiliated to Yeongam County. Since Shin Seung Ho was a soccer participant for 11 years, his bodily look can be an ideal match for his function. He’ll captivate viewers along with his low voice, distinctive performing, and nice synergy with Irene as he portrays his character’s try to face the world as soon as once more.

Equally to Irene, Shin Seung Ho additionally acquired coaching two months previous to filming, and he put in a lot effort to painting his function. With the assistance of professor Lee Tae Hyun at Yong In College, he slept, ate, and educated on the dorm, canteen, and coaching floor precise athletes use, strengthening the small print of the movie.

Concerning Shin Seung Ho’s casting, director Baek Seung Hwan shared, “From after we have been engaged on the situation, we had in thoughts an actor like Channing Tatum. It felt like all our issues have been solved after we met Shin Seung Ho. He has a versatile really feel, humorous persona, and noteworthy performing expertise, and I fell for the way in which he constantly refines himself regardless of having all of those strengths.”

“Double Patty” will premiere on February 17.

In the meantime, watch Shin Seung Ho in “ Purchase a Pal” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)