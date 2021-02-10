Red Velvet’s Irene And Shin Seung Ho Reveal How They Prepared For Roles In “Double Patty”

Red Velvet’s Irene and Shin Seung Ho participated in a press convention forward of the premiere of their new movie “Double Patty”!

“Double Patty” is a coming-of-age movie about younger individuals chasing their desires and embarking on a relatable journey of development and improvement. Irene stars as Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchorwoman who works tirelessly to attain her dream, whereas Shin Seung Ho performs Kang Woo Ram, a former ssireum (Korean wrestling) athlete.

On the press convention held by way of livestream on February 10, director Baek Seung Hwan launched the movie as a “manufacturing that tells the story of two youths working in parallel traces towards their objectives and desires.” Describing how the movie received its peculiar title, he defined, “Once you consider youth, starvation additionally involves thoughts. Meals makes a number of appearances in our movie, as if to say, ‘Let’s have a meal.’ I personally like hamburgers, and I often don’t simply eat a single patty. The title ‘Double Patty’ was determined as I needed to convey the message of, ‘Only one isn’t sufficient.’”

Shin Seung Ho has 11 years as a soccer participant below his belt, his athletic background making him the proper match for the function of former ssireum athlete Kang Woo Ram. Irene will likely be making her silver display debut with “Double Patty” and displaying her potential as an actress.

Baek Seung Hwan complimented the 2 actors as he mentioned, “Earlier than casting the pair, I didn’t know a lot about their performing. It was a challenge that began with discussions of potential. Irene needed to follow her abilities as an anchorwoman, and she or he displayed a unprecedented quantity of preparation, arduous work, and focus for her first look on the silver display. Shin Seung Ho is somebody who likes to eat, however he watched what he ate and even labored on abilities that will make him appear as if an actual ssireum athlete. His animal-like instincts and diligence are like no different.”

Shin Seung Ho ready for his function by starting coaching two months earlier than filming, even attending the identical lodging, cafeteria, and coaching facilities utilized by precise athletes. Shin Seung Ho commented on his immersive expertise, saying, “Since I used to be an athlete for fairly a very long time, I figured there can be a distinction between common train and the way the athletes educated, nevertheless it was actually exhausting. Every factor was tough, with out a single exception. I participated in a match with a highschool scholar, however I misplaced each time besides as soon as. I feel they went simple on me.”

Shin Seung Ho continued, “I additionally did some tanning to look extra like an actual athlete. Above all else, I used to be capable of categorical varied emotions akin to pleasure, unhappiness, happiness, and a full abdomen by way of the function of Kang Woo Ram. I feel the whole lot that occurred since studying the script goes to grow to be an excellent and pleasant expertise for me. The director himself additionally helped make that form of expertise for me on set. Because of that I had no motive to fret about filling the function of Kang Woo Ram.”

Irene, who performs the hard-working aspiring anchorwoman Lee Hyun Ji, expressed how she felt about her first function in a movie. “I’m actually nervous to be greeting everybody by way of a movie for the primary time, and I used to be form of embarrassed to see myself on such an enormous display. I saved dropping focus your entire film,” she shared. “There’s lots of food-related scenes within the movie. Whereas watching, I used to be capable of achieve power and luxury by way of Lee Hyun Ji and Kang Woo Ram.”

Going extra into depth about her function, Irene defined, “My greatest fear about taking part in an aspiring anchorwoman was that as time went on I must present enhancements in my tone and vocalization. I assumed that Lee Hyun Ji originally must be totally different from Lee Hyun Ji on the finish, so I paid specific consideration to that side. I acquired classes from an actual information anchor and ready for the function by filming myself and listening to my very own voice.”

Baek Seung Hwan expressed how happy he was with the Irene’s efficiency. “Everybody in South Korea is aware of Irene. I prefer to drink alcohol, so I usually see her poster after I exit for a drink,” he started with amusing. “I took my time watching her movies and her potential was unmatched. In the course of the means of casting her I used to be actually stunned to search out out she hadn’t but acquired any gives from dramas. Her potential was materialized in entrance of the digicam, and whereas engaged on the movie there have been many occasions the place I admired her and was grateful to her.”

He additionally recommended Shin Seung Ho’s performing abilities, saying, “I watched just a few clips of Shin Seung Ho that had been really useful to me and I had the thought, ‘There’s no different actor however him.’ Though there’s loads of prime stars and standard actors, there was nobody who had Shin Seung Ho’s aura or strengths. On set he’s additionally very unexpectedly cute. I feel his mischievous actions have taken off exterior of the script as effectively. Working with him was actually pleasant.”

“Double Patty” premieres on February 17. Watch a teaser for the movie right here!

