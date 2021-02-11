Red Velvet’s Irene And Shin Seung Ho To Sing For OST Of Their Film “Double Patty”

Red Velvet’s Irene and Shin Seung Ho will probably be singing for the “Double Patty” OST!

“Double Patty” is a coming-of-age movie about younger folks chasing their desires and embarking on a relatable journey of progress and growth. Irene stars as Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchorwoman who works tirelessly to realize her dream, whereas Shin Seung Ho performs Kang Woo Ram, a former ssireum (Korean wrestling) athlete.

For their upcoming movie, Irene and Shin Seung Ho will probably be singing the particular OSTs “White Evening” and “Evening Sky” (literal translations). The tune “White Evening” is impressed from the poem of the identical title written by poet Baek Seok in his assortment of poems titled “Deer.” Shin Seung Ho as Kang Woo Ram will sing the classic rock tune “Evening Sky,” which footage the cool summer season nights of Itaewon’s streets, and Irene as Lee Hyun Ji will sing the waltz tune ‘White Evening,” which portrays the class of youth. Irene’s and Shin Seung Ho’s charismatic voices will make viewers’ hearts flutter as Lee Hyun Ji and Kang Woo Ram’s relationship begins one summer season night time.

The “Double Patty” OST will probably be launched on February 14 at midday KST, and music movies will probably be pre-released through Genie Music.

“Double Patty” premieres on February 17. Watch a teaser for the film right here!

