Red Velvet’s Irene And Shin Seung Ho Wrap Up Their Long Day Together In Posters For “Double Patty”

Upcoming movie “Double Patty” has revealed character posters of its lead characters!

“Double Patty” is about two people, Lee Hyun Ji (Red Velvet’s Irene) and Kang Woo Ram (Shin Seung Ho), that discover energy and luxury in each other after an extended day. Lee Hyun Ji is an aspiring anchorwoman whereas Kang Woo Ram is a rising ssireum (Korean wrestling) star. There’s a lot curiosity within the on-screen chemistry to be showcased by the 2 actors and the tasty story that may unravel in “Double Patty.”

The newly launched character posters are an extension of the beforehand launched poster and appear to have captured a extra non-public second shared by the 2. The captions learn, “Let’s go collectively!” and “Ought to we eat first?” They generate curiosity round how the 2 met within the first place.

The posters function Lee Hyun Ji and Kang Woo Ram wrapping up their exhausting day in a way just like the on a regular basis lives of many individuals. Shin Seung Ho’s shy facial features catches the viewer’s eye. He scratches the again of his head as if he has one thing to say. Then again, Irene reveals that she is paying consideration and has a refreshing drink in her hand. This change emanates coziness, simply one of many many flavors that the movie will supply.

“Double Patty” will hit theaters February seventeenth.

In the meantime, watch Shin Seung Ho in “Moments of 18” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)