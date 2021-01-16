Red Velvet’s Irene Shares Apology In Letter To Fans

Red Velvet’s Irene has posted a letter to followers through which she made one other apology, following an argument over accusations in October about her habits.

Hiya. That is Irene.

It’s been snowing lots and acquired chilly out too, are you all doing nicely? It’s late however I really feel nervous to be greeting to you all via a publish.

First, I wished to say that I’m sorry for inflicting a lot ache and fear to many individuals due to my imperfections.

I began my life as a trainee in 2009 on the age of 19, and standing in entrance of all of you as Red Velvet’s Irene up till now has been every little thing in my life. As I approached an age that might be seen as each younger and outdated, whereas dwelling within the small society generally known as the leisure world, I wished to do the very best when it got here to my work and I considered attaining that as being a very powerful process I’ve been given. I believed that I used to be getting alongside nicely with the individuals round me in my very own means, so I didn’t know that my strategies of communication or my expressions might grow to be an issue, and I simply thought that everybody has other ways of speaking.

Due to what occurred, I obtained a variety of concern and reprimands from the individuals round me too in addition to the general public, and thru this I gained the time to quietly replicate upon myself. Additionally, I noticed that there have been individuals round me who cherish me, even when it was undeserved, together with my members, followers, and employees, and I additionally realized that I had been in a position to promote with none points due to how they taken care of me.

Simply as one can’t flip again the clock, I’m additionally working arduous to not return to the best way I was. I noticed the load of phrases and actions, and I’ll attempt to grow to be a extra mature individual. On prime of displaying aspect of myself as Red Velvet’s chief and a singer, I can even work arduous because the individual Bae Joo Hyun to not disappoint you.

I hope that there’ll now not be anybody who’s criticized due to what occurred attributable to my imperfections. Though it’s late, glad new yr.