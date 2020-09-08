Red Velvet’s Joy And Jun Hyun Moo To Host “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships” Spin-Off Dog Competition

MBC has confirmed its plans for a brand new “Idol Star Athletics Championships” spin-off!

Final month, it was reported that MBC was planning a brand-new idol canine agility competitors as a Chuseok particular. Nonetheless, when the South Korean authorities reinstated stricter social distancing guidelines because of a surge in COVID-19 circumstances, the community introduced that it could be canceling all indoor occasions for its “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Particular,” and the way forward for the canine agility competitors turned unclear as effectively.

On September 7, MBC confirmed that will probably be transferring ahead with the spin-off competitors, which is able to adorably be named “Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships” (literal translation), with Red Velvet’s Joy and Jun Hyun Moo as co-hosts.

The producers of the upcoming particular introduced, “We will likely be holding a canine sports activities agility competitors wherein idols will take part along with their canine. Jun Hyun Moo and Red Velvet’s Joy have been confirmed as MCs, and we plan to air a enjoyable and lovable program that can seize the overflowing charms of idol handlers and their canine athletes.”

Within the upcoming “Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships,” idols will direct their pet canine by an impediment course as a check of their agility. The competitors will likely be held exterior, with loads of distance between the collaborating idols, and the producers will likely be taking precautionary measures to guard the protection of the opponents.

11 groups will likely be competing within the occasion, and the idols and their canine have already been coaching for about two months. Final month, GOT7’s Youngjae, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua, WJSN’s Soobin, Lovelyz’s Jisoo, and Golden Youngster’s Bomin and Jaehyun have been all confirmed as individuals.

The producers commented, “We took many variables into consideration [during the planning process], and security and prevention of the unfold [of COVID-19] will likely be our high priorities throughout filming.”

They added, “Please stay up for the chemistry between the idols and their lovable pet canine, in addition to the refreshing commentary of Jun Hyun Moo and Joy, who will likely be teaming up for the primary time as MCs.”

Are you excited for this new canine agility competitors? Keep tuned for additional updates!

