Red Velvet’s Joy Confirmed To Make Solo Debut With Remake Album

Red Velvet’s Joy is confirmed for a solo debut!

On May 12, Star News reported that Joy would be releasing her first solo album at the end of May. A source from SM Entertainment clarified to Newsen, “Joy is preparing to release a remake album. We will announce the detailed plans soon.”

Joy is making her solo debut seven years after her group debut in 2014 and is the second Red Velvet member to release a solo album after Wendy, who released her first solo mini album “Like Water” last month.

Known for her clear voice, Joy’s has released many songs as drama OSTs. Joy’s remake of Basis’s 1996 track “Introduce Me a Good Person” for the “Hospital Playlist” OST performed well on music charts and was nominated for the Melon Music Awards 2020 Top 10. She also remade several songs in the drama “The Liar and His Lover,” which she starred in as the lead.

Are you excited for Joy’s first solo album?

Start watching Joy in “The Liar and His Lover” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)