Red Velvet’s Joy In Talks To Star In Her First Drama In 3 Years

On April 23, SPOTV News reported that the Red Velvet member was cast in the new JTBC drama “Just One Person” (literal title).

In response to the report, her agency SM Entertainment commented, “Joy received a casting offer for the new JTBC drama ‘Just One Person’ and is reviewing [the offer].”

The upcoming drama is about a terminally ill woman who decides to kill one bad guy because she’s dying anyway. However, she instead meets just one person who becomes incredibly important to her life. It was previously revealed that Ahn Eun Jin and Park Sung Hoon are also in talks to star in the drama.

Joy has received an offer to play Sung Mi Do, a famous influencer who doesn’t have much time left to live. With death close ahead of her successful life, the character experiences various complex emotions. If she accepts the role, this will be Joy’s first drama in three years since “Tempted” in 2018.

"Just One Person" is scheduled to begin filming in August and premiere sometime in the second half of the year.

