Red Velvet’s Joy Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Celebrating Wendy’s Return

August 22, 2020
Red Velvet and ReVeluv gathered to rejoice Wendy’s return from her hiatus!

On August 21, Joy took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Red Velvet’s cowl of BoA’s “Milky Method.”

Red Velvet’s “Milky Method” cowl, which is a part of an SM Leisure challenge celebrating BoA’s 20th anniversary, was the primary time that Wendy had joined the opposite 4 Red Velvet members for official actions since her harm in December 2019. SM Leisure confirmed that this meant Wendy can be making a partial return to Red Velvet’s schedule as her well being allowed.

Joy shared the behind-the-scenes pictures on Tales with the caption, “The day of Wendy’s comeback.” Yeri shared a clip of Red Velvet’s cowl on Tales and added the caption, “Lastly 5 [members of] Red Velvet.” On high of a screenshot of the lyrics, she wrote, “ReVeluv [loves] Red Velvet endlessly.” On her personal Instagram Tales, Wendy shared a canopy picture and wrote, “Missed you all, my ReVeluv.”

Take a look at Red Velvet’s “Milky Method” cowl right here!

