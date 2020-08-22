Red Velvet’s Joy Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Celebrating Wendy’s Return

Red Velvet and ReVeluv gathered to rejoice Wendy’s return from her hiatus!

On August 21, Joy took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Red Velvet’s cowl of BoA’s “Milky Method.”

Red Velvet’s “Milky Method” cowl, which is a part of an SM Leisure challenge celebrating BoA’s 20th anniversary, was the primary time that Wendy had joined the opposite 4 Red Velvet members for official actions since her harm in December 2019. SM Leisure confirmed that this meant Wendy can be making a partial return to Red Velvet’s schedule as her well being allowed.

Joy shared the behind-the-scenes pictures on Tales with the caption, “The day of Wendy’s comeback.” Yeri shared a clip of Red Velvet’s cowl on Tales and added the caption, “Lastly 5 [members of] Red Velvet.” On high of a screenshot of the lyrics, she wrote, “ReVeluv [loves] Red Velvet endlessly.” On her personal Instagram Tales, Wendy shared a canopy picture and wrote, “Missed you all, my ReVeluv.”

Take a look at Red Velvet’s “Milky Method” cowl right here!