Red Velvet’s Joy Talks About Reaching Maturity, The Importance Of A Healthy Life-style, And More

Within the accompanying interview, the editor mentioned, “You’ve completed filming for the January 2021 subject, though it’s nonetheless December 2020. As a result of magazines reside a month sooner or later.”

Joy responded, “I like that phrase, ‘residing one month sooner or later.’ Ought to I now seek advice from this yr as ‘final yr?’ I turned 25 [Korean age] in 2020, however due to COVID-19, I didn’t make that many recollections. I don’t know if it’s due to these regrets, or as a result of I’m residing one month sooner or later on this journal shoot, however I don’t really feel able to be 26 but. [In Korea, people consider themselves a year older once the New Year/Lunar New Year passes.] I haven’t even stopped to think about the quantity ‘2021.’”

The interviewer mentioned that ’26’ is the age at which one begins to really feel like an grownup, and she or he mentioned, “I feel that’s true. Of course, I began work at a a lot earlier age than my friends. It’s already been about seven years, however I’m nonetheless operating towards my goals, and I really feel like I can hold operating for a very long time. I get requested typically if I ever get drained. I get flustered once I hear that. I flinch a bit of, and take into consideration issues I didn’t take into consideration earlier than.”

The reporter identified that seven years is sufficient time to really feel drained in any line of labor and she or he replied, “I don’t learn about drained. I believed that I knew myself, however it seems I didn’t. I’m not even certain if I’m entering into the precise route. Since then, I’ve been working towards how to reside my greatest life. I’m making an attempt to behave, choose, and suppose for myself with out the assistance of my company, managers, or household.”

Requested if she was disillusioned that she had grow to be an grownup too quickly, she mentioned, “An emotion like disappointment requires a goal or an object. However I don’t have an object like that. I feel that I naturally took on the function of an grownup. Nobody compelled me into it. I’m a really optimistic particular person, so as a substitute of feeling disillusioned, I desire to spend my time and energy engaged on myself.”

The editor shared that his thought was to flip the script on what individuals anticipated from “Joy’s face.” Joy mentioned, “I preferred the idea. I feel that that ‘face’ is one thing that I wish to flip inward as properly. After standing on stage, and receiving a lot love, there have been instances once I got here to suppose that I have to be an incredible particular person. I believed that I used to be a really seductive particular person. There have been instances once I lived pondering like that. However I didn’t go too far, got here again to my senses, and returned to my common routine.”

About her common routine, she mentioned, “I’m hooked on train. As quickly as I get up, I train. I do Pilates and power exercises. I’ve additionally taken up horseback driving. I’m taking performing classes as properly. My physique and thoughts are in peak situation proper now, so it helps so much.”

She continued, “After I first made my debut, I used to be insecure about my face. It’s not a face that’s fairly like a doll. Expertise is expertise, however the fact is, a face is the very first thing that captures individuals’s consideration. There have been instances once I’ve been damage. I additionally tried actually exhausting to grow to be prettier. However as quickly as I let go of the compulsion to match different individuals’s requirements, I stopped hating my face. Now I like my face as it’s proper now. I feel that not hating your self is a very powerful factor.”

Joy additionally talked a bit of about her dedication to a wholesome way of life. She mentioned, “Train is de facto necessary. I didn’t actually train up till final yr. On the surface, I seemed high-quality so long as I watched what I ate. However once I did concert events, I may really feel it. After a sure level, my legs would begin shaking. After doing power workouts for some time, I may really feel a distinct vitality even simply standing up. It appears like my axis is straight and my roots are dug firmly into the bottom. I feel that it additionally performs a giant function in my psychological well being. Even when I don’t do the rest, so long as I train as soon as, I really feel happy with what I’ve finished that day. I feel, ‘I’ve lived properly right this moment.’”

