Red Velvet’s Joy Talks About Why She’s Considered The Most Passionate Member And More

Red Velvet’s Joy seems fascinating within the October subject of Area Homme+ journal!

In her pictorial, Joy exhibits off elegant seems within the woods at night time, portraying each innocence and maturity. Joy additionally talked about her persona, angle towards performing, and extra within the following interview.

“Among the many Red Velvet members, I’m referred to as probably the most passionate one,” she stated. “When I’ve a hunch about one thing, I solely see that and race towards it.” She added, “I are likely to reside within the quick lane.”

Joy went on to speak about performing, “Once I go onstage, I attempt to turn into the narrator of Red Velvet’s songs. I understand repeatedly how particular performances are, and I’m having fun with what I do.”

On being 24 years previous (by worldwide reckoning), Joy commented, “I don’t suppose I’m too younger or too previous. I’m at an affordable age the place I’m working arduous to like myself, and I’m very glad doing that proper now.”

Joy’s full interview and pictorial could be discovered within the October subject of Area Homme+.

Watch Joy within the drama “Tempted” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)