Red Velvet’s “Russian Roulette” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Surpass 200 Million Views

Red Velvet has reached one other YouTube milestone!
The woman group’s music video for “Russian Roulette” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube at roughly 4:21 p.m. KST on April 15. That is about 4 years, seven months, eight days, and 16 hours since its launch on September 7, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST.
“Russian Roulette” is Red Velvet’s third music video to achieve 200 million following “Unhealthy Boy” and “Psycho.”
Congratulations to Red Velvet!
레드벨벳 ‘러시안 룰렛 (Russian Roulette)’ 뮤직비디오 유튜브 조회수 2억뷰 돌파!?????
Red Velvet ‘Russian Roulette’ MV surpasses 200 Million views on YouTube!?????
— Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) April 15, 2021
Watch the “Russian Roulette” music video once more beneath:
