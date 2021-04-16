Red Velvet’s “Russian Roulette” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Surpass 200 Million Views

Red Velvet has reached one other YouTube milestone!

The woman group’s music video for “Russian Roulette” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube at roughly 4:21 p.m. KST on April 15. That is about 4 years, seven months, eight days, and 16 hours since its launch on September 7, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Russian Roulette” is Red Velvet’s third music video to achieve 200 million following “Unhealthy Boy” and “Psycho.”

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

Watch the “Russian Roulette” music video once more beneath: