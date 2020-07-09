Red Velvet’s Seulgi And Irene Talk About Their Close Relationship And New Reality Show

On July 9, the net press convention for Irene and Seulgi’s new selection present “Degree Up Irene x Seulgi Undertaking” came about. Along with Irene and Seulgi, producing director (PD) Kim Ji Solar was current.

“Degree Up Irene x Seulgi Undertaking” is a spin-off to Red Velvet’s actuality sequence “Degree Up Undertaking” and introduces moments from Irene and Seulgi’s day by day lives. Beforehand, “Degree Up Undertaking” showcased Red Velvet’s distinctive charms with three seasons of this system.

On the upcoming undertaking, Seulgi shared, “It was actually enjoyable to movie. Since there isn’t something the PD doesn’t learn about us, I believe she was in a position to maximize our charms and showcase them effectively.”

Irene confessed, “Truthfully, I used to be a bit anxious. Seulgi and I simply did what we have been instructed. In the event that they instructed us to eat, we ate, and no matter they instructed us to do, we simply did it, so I used to be anxious that the printed shall be brief, however it got here out rather well.” She added, “If the PD hadn’t recognized us effectively, she may need puzzled if it was okay to broadcast such a facet of us and edited it out, however for the reason that PD is aware of us so effectively, she actually created our characters properly.”

On what to look out for of their selection present, Seulgi selected the duo’s chemistry. Irene revealed that the variability present will showcase extra moments of them interacting of their day-to-day lives slightly than on stage.

Seulgi additionally defined, “We don’t present the method of our unit album manufacturing, however we filmed the present whereas producing the album. We talked truthfully about our emotions.” Irene added, “Though there’s no speak of the album’s preparation course of, we take a while to speak about how we felt as we have been making ready in addition to tales from our time as trainees.”

Moreover, Irene shared her ideas on how Seulgi had modified whereas making ready for his or her unit debut. She stated, “I hadn’t significantly felt any distinction earlier than, however whereas making ready for our unit and speaking about work, I assumed, ‘She’s grown up so much.’” She added, “It was good to see a distinct, matured Seulgi.”

Irene continued to say about Seulgi, “If she felt like a fellow Red Velvet member previously, now it feels as if she’s actually my youthful sister.” Seulgi additionally equally shared about Irene, “She’s actually like a organic older sister to me now. In actual life, I solely have an older brother, so I actually didn’t know the way it felt to have a thoughtful older sister.” Seulgi added that she was additionally in a position to mature and be taught extra about folks via Irene.

“Degree Up Irene x Seulgi Undertaking” premiered on July eight by way of Wavve, and upcoming episodes shall be launched each Wednesday at 11 a.m. KST via Wavve and YouTube.

For those who haven’t checked it out already, make sure you watch the music video for Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster“!

