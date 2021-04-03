Red Velvet’s Seulgi Becomes MC For Web Music Program

Red Velvet’s Seulgi would be the MC for a brand new music present titled “The Smart Music Encyclopedia” (literal title)!

Music content material firm 11018 stated it would produce an archive challenge known as “The Smart Music Encyclopedia” that is linked to the SBS music documentary program “Legendary Stage Archive Okay.”

“The Smart Music Encyclopedia” is an interview-type content material that includes artists who contributed to fashionable music historical past, and there can be an in-depth speak about their music lives. World artist Seulgi will be a part of fingers with fashionable music critic Kim Zakka to debate pleasant {and professional} matters with the friends of the present.

Seulgi commented, “I’m curious concerning the tales of the music earlier than I used to be born, and the artists’ experiences will give me an opportunity to develop. I will play a task that makes the historical past of fashionable music enjoyable and practical for viewers who’re round my age.”

Music content material firm 11018 stated, “As an alternative of ending the much-loved ‘Legendary Stage Archive Okay,’ we are going to proceed our challenge to archive fashionable music. That first content material is ‘The Smart Music Encyclopedia.’ Seulgi’s curiosity and keenness as an MC is superb.”

“The Smart Music Encyclopedia” will air each Friday at 11018’s YouTube Channel Urigayo.

