Red Velvet’s Seulgi Chooses Best Girl Group Dancers, Irene Talks About Her Upcoming Movie, And More

On July 20, Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi appeared on MBC Radio’s “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Music At Midday” to speak about their unit group actions, Irene’s upcoming movie, and extra.

Irene talked about how they’ve wrapped up their “Monster” actions and the way Pleasure and Yeri and are available to indicate their assist for them. Relating to their follow-up actions for “Naughty,” she mentioned, “We discovered a brand new style of dance for ‘Naughty.’ Earlier than our comeback, we took a couple of month to study the fundamentals as a result of it’s a sort of dance that we’ve by no means discovered earlier than.”

The 2 members additionally talked about their teamwork as Irene mentioned, “It’s been snug working with Seulgi as a result of I’ve been along with her for thus lengthy.” Seulgi added, “As a result of we all know one another so nicely, we actually work to be accommodating to one another. After we do interviews, we could not be on one wavelength, nevertheless it’s okay as a result of we’re nicely conscious that we every like and don’t like various things.”

In a pace quiz phase, Seulgi shared that she is happy for Irene’s upcoming silver-screen debut in movie “Double Patty.” She mentioned, “I’m so excited to see the film with the opposite members. I can’t wait to see the completely different facet she’ll present.” Irene added, “I’ll be taking part in the position of an aspiring anchorwoman. I’m going to start out receiving teaching as soon as our actions wrap up,” and “I selected the position as a result of I appreciated seeing how laborious the character works to attain her desires.”

Seulgi was additionally requested which feminine idols she thinks must be highlighted as nice dancers, and she or he selected IZ*ONE’s Lee Chae Yeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Chungha, and TWICE’s Momo.

Irene was requested if there are any artists she’d prefer to collaborate with, apart from the opposite Red Velvet members, and she or he mentioned, “Nowadays, I’m listening to songs by the band Krr loads.” She was additionally requested if there have ever been moments when she felt that being Red Velvet’s chief is troublesome, and she or he answered “No.”

