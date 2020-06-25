Red Velvet’s Seulgi Compares Idol Life To What She Expected Before Debut, Talks About Preparing For Sub-Unit With Irene, And More

Red Velvet’s Seulgi not too long ago sat down for an interview with Dazed Journal!

With adjustments within the seasons and on the planet recently, Seulgi was requested if she’s additionally modified. “I’m diligently making an attempt to replenish my days,” she stated. “It’s getting hotter out and my stamina’s gone down too, so I’m making an attempt to work onerous at exercising as effectively.”

Seulgi is presently gearing as much as debut as a sub-unit with Irene, and she or he was requested if being in a duo feels a bit totally different.

“Getting songs and performances prepared with Irene is one thing I’ve achieved on a regular basis since I used to be a trainee, so we work effectively collectively,” she stated. “One factor I do fear about is that it may appear awkward from the attitude of our followers, since we’ll be going from 5 members filling up a stage down to 2 members. That’s why I’ve practiced nearly daily, and we’re exchanging opinions so much.”

Seulgi additionally stated, “I can’t say every part at this level, however there’s a really clear idea for our ‘Irene & Seulgi’ performances, and it’s differently than Red Velvet’s.”

After debuting nearly six years in the past, Seulgi was requested if the best way she is now could be just like what she imagined as a trainee.

“There are issues which have modified,” she stated. “Early on after our debut, I felt my coronary heart flutter with pleasure even simply over getting my hair and make-up achieved. Recently I’ve change into used to making ready for performances and filming? And I additionally really feel extra relaxed. I used to get nervous about every part, however I’m extra comfy recently.”

“One of the best factor that’s modified is having the ability to talk comfortably with followers,” she stated. “I act cute towards followers, keep in mind every of their faces, and joke round with them.” She added with amusing, “Before I debuted, I used to think about, ‘What would being a celeb be like?’ However after changing into one, I haven’t modified in any respect, I’m nonetheless the identical Kang Seulgi.”

Seulgi’s full interview with Dazed may be discovered within the July situation of the journal.

Seulgi and Irene will make their debut as Red Velvet’s first sub-unit with their mini album “Monster” on July 6. Take a look at their teasers right here!

Supply (1) (2)