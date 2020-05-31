Red Velvet’s Seulgi + Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Talk About Being High School Classmates On “Superb Saturday”

On the newest episode of “Superb Saturday,” Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri talked about their shared connection!

Irene and Seulgi appeared as visitors on the Could 30 episode of the tvN selection present, which has featured Red Velvet’s songs greater than as soon as throughout its signature lyrics guessing recreation.

Initially of the present, Seulgi remarked, “As soon as I began watching one episode [of ‘Amazing Saturday’], I couldn’t cease watching. I believe it has that type of allure.” In the meantime, Irene made everybody snort by sharing, “I watched the episode that featured ‘Psycho,’ and even I couldn’t perceive what we had been saying.”

Host Increase then identified that Hyeri and Seulgi had been really highschool classmates, however that they’d really by no means had an opportunity to talk earlier than.

Seulgi defined that despite the fact that they had been in the identical 12 months on the identical college, “We had been by no means in the identical class again then, and we by no means really bumped into one another in school.” Hyeri added, “Our promotional intervals additionally didn’t actually overlap.”

Irene and Seulgi are at the moment gearing as much as make their debut as a subunit in July.

Supply (1)