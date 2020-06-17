Red Velvet’s Seulgi Shares Cute Interaction With Jisoo About BLACKPINK’s Comeback

Red Velvet’s Seulgi and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo delighted followers with an lovely interplay on Instagram!

On June 15, Jisoo posted one in every of BLACKPINK’s teaser photos for his or her comeback on her private Instagram account. BLACKPINK is getting ready to start their three-step comeback with their pre-release single on June 26.

On Jisoo’s put up, Seulgi wrote feedback like, “Me, me, me, I’m wanting ahead to it!”, “[sound for laughter] I got here racing right here once more [sound for laughter],” and “I’m in anticipation, so please come out quickly.”

In response, Jisoo went to Seulgi’s Instagram account and wrote on one in every of her posts, “I attempted to answer however pressed the ‘x’ button as an alternative and erased your remark… I’m sorry, I really like you.” Seulgi wrote in reply, “[sound for laughter] You’re so cute.”

Nevertheless, Jisoo finally discovered one in every of Seulgi’s feedback once more and wrote, “Oh? The remark is right here. Did I not erase it? Haha, you’re an angel. Thanks, Kkang.”

Seulgi is at present getting ready for Red Velvet’s first subunit with Irene in July, whereas BLACKPINK not too long ago launched their collaboration with Woman Gaga “Bitter Sweet.”

