Red Velvet’s Seulgi Shares How She Felt About Unit Debut With Irene, Her Thoughts On Potentially Promoting Solo, And More

In an interview with Attract Korea, Seulgi opened up about her actual character, talked about selling with Irene as Red Velvet’s first sub unit, and extra!

Red Velvet — Irene & Seulgi made their debut in July with their first mini album “Monster,” and Seulgi’s photograph shoot with the journal passed off after wrapping up promotions.

Requested to share how she felt when she received again on stage for the primary time shortly to carry out “Monster,” Seulgi stated, “It was actually my first time being at a music present shortly. I used to be so nervous. I used to be actually frightened too that I may not be capable to discover the best digicam. We’d practiced for a very long time, however I nonetheless talked about that type of factor with Irene so much, about how I used to be actually nervous and frightened over whether or not I’d be capable to do properly.”

She shared that Irene had instructed her, “You are able to do properly! Once we do our comeback later, you’ll be doing every little thing!” Seulgi stated, “Taking a look at it in a while, I actually did do it, identical to she stated. And I used to be additionally actually stressed, as a result of our comeback had been pushed again so much.” She laughed, “We’d filmed selection reveals earlier than to suit with the deliberate timing, so it appeared like folks would say, ‘Why are these two all of a sudden on this present?’”

Seulgi shared that after “Monster” got here out, she’d requested lots of people round her what they thought. “It was our first time attempting it and it was an idea that we’d by no means even imagined, so I used to be frightened,” she defined. “I feel I wanted to listen to the opinions of the folks round me. Some folks instructed me, ‘Who might pull this off, if not you two?’”

When requested who it was that stated that, Seulgi revealed that it was their members. “They supported us by saying that it was attainable as a result of it was the 2 of us, which gave me energy,” she stated.

The interviewer talked about that Seulgi had beforehand stated that she thinks of fingers as being essential when dancing. “I realized that it’s attainable to specific issues intimately even along with your fingers,” stated Seulgi. “We weren’t simply doing choreography, we additionally had to make use of our heads, so I felt a bit out of it, however in some unspecified time in the future we have been actually doing it. We received extra assured, and it was one thing that nobody else had tried and we grew to become positive that followers would really like it when the 2 of us did it, so we have been in a position to have extra enjoyable doing it.”

Seulgi additionally talked about how she does properly at issues if she focuses, and she or he stated she might really feel throughout their “Monster” promotions that the folks watching have been additionally focusing. “Lots of people instructed me that they stored watching with out with the ability to look away, and it made me actually proud because it appeared like we have been all feeling that method,” she stated.

The idol went on to speak about her solo music “Uncover.” She stated, “‘Uncover’ began with choreography from our live performance. Once they requested me what sort of solo efficiency I wished to placed on, I assumed it might be good if it could possibly be about my very own deep story. It’s my story, however it could possibly be everybody else’s story too. I assumed that everybody wears their very own masks. We are able to’t specific every little thing and we conceal our emotions inside, and we stay our lives whereas sporting a smiling masks. However down on the backside there are feelings and a whirlpool, and we really feel a craving about how we are able to’t specific these feelings. I used to be like that too. In our live performance efficiency, I rip up a smiling face initially. That’s how ‘Uncover’ took place.”

Seulgi shared that she’d wished to indicate her internal emotions by means of the music, and so she aimed to make the choreography as free as attainable. “I’m the kind of person who’s actually aware of what different folks suppose,” she stated. “After I carry out, I’ve the mindset that I gained’t care what others suppose and can specific every little thing I wish to say in three minutes, however it my common life I can’t do this. I wished that to be the message. ‘Let’s forged off myself and fly round freely.’”

The interviewer talked about that perceptive folks have a tendency to make use of extra vitality, and Seulgi stated, “I’m perceptive too. However I’m the kind to let issues go, in order that I can have time for myself. That’s how I’m. As time passes, I rapidly get calm.”

Seulgi talked about what it’s been prefer to carry out with out a fan viewers on account of precautions to forestall the unfold of COVID-19.

“I get extra energy once we’re performing for cheering followers,” she stated. “Even when I’m drained, I don’t get drained out. However this time round, I received drained out actually quick (laughs). As an alternative, I attempted to collect up my vitality so I might energize everybody.”

When requested how she feels when she meets informal listeners who take pleasure in Red Velvet’s songs however don’t know the members individually, Seulgi stated, “It makes me comfortable, after all! It’s inspiring and makes me wish to work more durable. I’d prefer it if folks thought, ‘Red Velvet’s voices sound good collectively,’ ‘Wow, they do actually distinctive music,’ ‘Wow, they’re a reasonably enjoyable group.’”

When requested what she’d love to do if she sooner or later makes a solo debut, Seulgi stated, “I wish to attempt being a solo artist too, as a result of I can present extra of what’s in my head. However when it was the 2 of us, I actually missed the way in which it felt with all 5 of us, as a result of it was actually enjoyable when the 5 of us have been working collectively. I as soon as once more realized how valuable it’s to be 5.”

