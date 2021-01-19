Red Velvet’s Wendy And Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Talk About Their New Music Variety Show

Forward of the premiere of “Mystical Report Store” (literal translation), Red Velvet’s Wendy and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun gave interviews about their roles as hosts.

“Mystical Report Store” is a music speak present produced in partnership between JTBC and SM C&C Studio. Yoon Jong Shin, Jang Yoon Jung, Kyuhyun, and Wendy are the 4 hosts, and will probably be joined by friends who work in the identical discipline to look again on their lives and focus on songs which have influenced them.

About being forged as hosts, Wendy stated, “The very first thing I believed was, ‘Me?’ I couldn’t imagine it. But it surely was with senior artists I respect, so I actually needed to do properly. That is the primary time I’ve been a foremost MC on a present, and it was the primary time shortly that I’d been on TV, so I used to be actually nervous.”

Kyuhyun stated, “I heard that there was going to be a brand new selection present. I heard that it was a chat present associated to music, and I believed it sounded enjoyable. I used to be actually wanting ahead to working with Yoon Jong Shin for the primary time shortly. I used to be additionally excited to work with Jang Yoon Jung and Wendy.”

About her purpose for showing on the present, Wendy stated, “I believe that I’m the kind to hearken to a variety of various music. There have been additionally occasions that I really helpful songs to followers whereas speaking with them. Once I suggest somebody a tune that they don’t know they usually prefer it, it provides me happiness. I additionally discovered loads from the senior artists I labored with. Yoon Jong Shin, Jang Yoon Jung, and Kyuhyun have such extensive musical spectrums. They know a variety of older songs, so I discovered loads from them.”

Requested which MC she had seemed ahead to working with most, she picked all of them and stated, “I’ve felt this via his month-to-month tasks, however Yoon Jong Shin is simply an incredible particular person. I’ve met Jang Yoon Jung on a distinct present earlier than, and she or he took actually excellent care of me. I’ve watched a variety of reveals that Kyuhyun is in. However other than slight encounters at SMTOWN live shows, I haven’t talked usually with him. I seemed ahead to working with him after seeing how properly he establishes his personal function on selection reveals. It’s an honor to work with him as an MC.”

Kyuhyun picked Jang Yoon Jung in response to the identical query and stated, “She’s not somebody I’ve met usually on selection reveals, so I used to be inquisitive about how we might circulate collectively. I’ve been working with Yoon Jong Shin for a very long time, so I do know him very well. However he was overseas for some time so I puzzled how his speak present abilities can be, however they had been simply pretty much as good as ever. I solely knew Wendy as a sort and respectful junior artist, and I used to be inquisitive about what she’d be like on a spread present.”

Wendy stated that she loved listening to the friends’ various life experiences on the present. “It felt like I used to be within the viewers, I used to be so immersed of their tales,” she stated. “Every of the friends are from a distinct occupation, and I felt like I needed to attempt all of them. Ever since I got here to Korea in highschool, I’ve solely thought in regards to the path to turning into a singer. I don’t have another expertise in society. I believe that this present was an opportunity for me to study extra about Korean society.”

Kyuhyun stated, “I’m the kind to hearken to ballads 12 months of the yr. I additionally hearken to outdated songs from the 80s and 90s, the 2000s. Not too long ago, I’ve been listening to the songs which might be popping out of the present ‘Sing Once more.’”

Wendy concluded, “It’s been a very long time since I might meet my followers, so I’m glad that I can greet them via a superb present like this. It’s additionally a present from which I can study loads. I hope that will probably be an opportunity for viewers to let go of their heavy hearts for some time.”

“Mystical Report Store” premieres on January 22. Try a teaser right here!

