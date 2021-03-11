General News

Red Velvet’s Wendy Confirmed To Be Preparing For Solo Debut

March 11, 2021
Wendy is gearing up for her solo debut!

On March 10, STARNEWS reported that the Red Velvet member is making ready to make her solo debut in April.

In response to the report, SM Leisure confirmed, “Wendy is engaged on a solo album aimed for an April launch. Please look ahead to it.”

After being injured throughout rehearsal for SBS Gayo Daejeon in December 2019, Wendy took an extended break from actions to recuperate her well being. She has since made her gradual return via tune releases, a brand new selection present, and a long-awaited efficiency with Red Velvet. Wendy would be the first Red Velvet member to make a solo debut.

