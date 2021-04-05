Red Velvet’s Wendy Shares Her Thoughts On Making Her Solo Debut, Duet With Seulgi, And More

On April 5, Red Velvet’s Wendy held a showcase for the discharge of her first solo album “Like Water.”

That is the primary official solo debut from a Red Velvet member since their debut in 2014.

Wendy stated, “That is my first solo album, so after I first heard of it, I couldn’t imagine it. It solely felt actual after I began the method of engaged on the album. I felt like I had a larger sense of duty, so I did my finest to make music that contained my voice and my feelings. I anxious about whether or not I might do properly alone, however lots of people round me helped me out. I’m curious as to how folks will hear. In Red Velvet, I I attempted to deliver out the colour of the group, however as a solo singer, I needed to deal with bringing out my very own coloration.”

She added, “The members all the time despatched me messages of assist and helped monitor my work. It gave me a way of consolation, belief, and power. They introduced a complete bunch of snacks to the music video set and helped monitor me. I used to be grateful to them for being so reliable.”



In regards to the album itself, Wendy stated, “This whole album resembles my story and it has a heat emotional vibe. I wished to assist folks relate to and acquire consolation from my voice. ‘When This Rain Stops’ is about my story. It took about 15 hours to document. Our followers waited for me for a very long time. I wished to share my gratitude to them for the love I acquired, so I selected it as considered one of my title tracks. ‘Like Water’ is about sharing sympathy and luxury for the long run, so it’s a bit totally different.”

One of many songs on the album, “Greatest Good friend,” is a duet with fellow Red Velvet member and same-aged pal Seulgi. “It was initially a solo observe, however I requested Seulgi and it turned a duet observe,” Wendy defined. “It’s a music that reveals one’s gratitude for a pal and one’s emotions towards that pal.” Pleasure, who was additionally on the showcase, stated, “I used to be jealous. When Seulgi first confirmed me the music, I cried fascinated about the occasions we’d gone by collectively.”

Wendy shared, “There are lots of nice solo singers, so I monitored their work and discovered rather a lot. I wish to present a brand new facet of myself as a solo singer, however I additionally thought rather a lot about learn how to preserve the colour of Red Velvet. I feel that’s my sturdy level. Relatively than share some deep message, I wish to present my vocal facet. Via the album-making course of till now, I’ve been looking for my very own coloration. I wish to share that technique of looking out with my followers.”

She concluded, “It’s my first solo album since my debut, so I’m not hoping for an excessive amount of. I simply wish to share consolation and emotion with many individuals by my voice. I hope that I can develop into an artist that many individuals relate to. I’ll sing with a cheerful coronary heart for the individuals who waited for me for a very long time, so please look ahead to it.”

Try Wendy’s music video for “Like Water” right here!

