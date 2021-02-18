Red Velvet’s Wendy Talks About Returning To Performing With The Group, Her New Variety Present, And More

Red Velvet’s Wendy is again and searching prepared for spring!

The artist spoke with Marie Claire Korea about her journey again to being onstage and ideas going into being an everyday visitor on the variability present “Mystical Document Store.”

Because it was one among her first pictorials alone, Wendy admitted, “I regarded up quite a lot of poses final night time earlier than mattress on my telephone by looking out up phrases like ‘photograph shoot’ and ‘journal.’ I referred to pictures of fashions in fits just like the draft I obtained upfront. I don’t have quite a lot of expertise filming pictorials alone so I used to be a bit nervous, however I had enjoyable taking pictures.”

On New Yr’s Day, Wendy made a long-awaited return to the stage with SMTOWN’s on-line live performance “Tradition Humanity.” She commented, “It had been nearly a 12 months since I final stood on stage with the members of Red Velvet. It was a efficiency with all attainable feelings blended in, together with being tense, excited, and nervous. It was a web based live performance held non-face-to-face, so I feel I might have felt extra excited if there have been precise followers within the viewers and I may hear their cheers.”

On her break, she frolicked together with her dad and mom. She defined, “After I was younger, I studied overseas for some time, and after debuting, I used to be busy with actions so I didn’t spend quite a lot of time with them. Additionally they instructed me that the time they spent with me was actually particular.”

“Mystical Document Store,” of which Wendy is a number of, premiered on January 22. She was satisfied to affix this system as a result of she felt like artists may develop from the method of listening to life tales from visitors and recommending them music. After becoming a member of this system, Wendy has been studying extra about music from the Sixties and Nineteen Seventies. She is joined each week by Yoon Jong Shin, Jang Yoon Jung, and Tremendous Junior‘s Kyuhyun.

Lately, Wendy has been gravitating in the direction of a sure sort of music. She defined, “I search for and hearken to songs which have touching tales. I just like the lyrics of songs that got here out a very long time in the past or are by indie musicians. There are many metaphorical lyrics within the music of idol teams, so I’ve been taking part in them on repeat and having enjoyable deciphering the lyrics myself.

On “Mystical Document Store,” every week’s visitors come from a spread of professions together with felony profilers, finance consultants, and extra. Wendy mentioned she is grateful to have an opportunity to fulfill individuals from varied backgrounds and methods of life. She additional defined, “Listening to music may be comforting. Even with out having to say precisely what you’re attempting to speak about, you may really feel the numerous feelings within the track and perceive the story. I feel that’s the facility of music.”

With regards to doing music with Red Velvet, Wendy said that it’s most necessary for his or her voices to come back collectively effectively inside the track. She added, “After I sing alone, I focus extra on delivering the lyrics. I attempt to sing as if I’m telling somebody subsequent to me a narrative.”

With spring simply across the nook, Wendy mentioned, “I want for everybody to be heat and wholesome. I feel happiness exists not solely at some particular location, but additionally shut by. As a substitute of being nervous, why not take a gradual go searching you? As you do this, I would go to you quickly to convey you happiness. I wish to present extra of myself by singing and performing. I’ll do this for positive.”

Are you excited to see extra of Wendy?

Supply (1)