Red Velvet’s Wendy Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Solo Debut Album “Like Water”

Red Velvet’s Wendy’s spectacular solo debut is making a splash across the globe!

On April 5 at 6 p.m. KST, Wendy launched her first solo mini album “Like Water” together with the music video for the title monitor.

Following its launch, “Like Water” positioned No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in no less than 30 areas together with Finland, Australia, Norway, Greece, New Zealand, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Philippines, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Qatar, Macao, Bahrain, and Guatemala. That is the most areas ever topped on the iTunes High Albums chart by a Korean feminine solo artist.

Moreover, Wendy’s album additionally rose to No. 1 on home albums charts comparable to Hanteo and Yes24. The title monitor “Like Water” additionally positioned No. 1 on numerous music websites instantly after its launch.

Congratulations to Wendy on her profitable solo debut!

