Red Velvet’s Yeri And Joy Support Irene And Seulgi Backstage On “Inkigayo”

4 of the Red Velvet members reunited backstage on SBS’s “Inkigayo!”

On July 19, Red Velvet’s new subunit, Irene & Seulgi, carried out their monitor “Monster,” which was nominated for first place.

Later that day, Seulgi shared a photograph of Joy and Yeri, who had come to go to Irene and Seulgi backstage, on her Instagram Tales. Joy additionally shared the identical picture on her Tales and wrote, “You probably did nicely, child monsters.”

Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi are planning to launch their follow-up monitor, “Naughty,” on July 20.

Yeri is at the moment engaged on her YouTube present, “Yeri’s Room,” on the Dumdum Studio channel. Earlier this 12 months, Joy collaborated with Crush on his new tune “Mayday,” whereas her OST for “Hospital Playlist” continues to do nicely on the charts. Wendy, who launched a collaboration OST with Zico for “The King: Everlasting Monarch” earlier this 12 months, was reported by SM in April to nonetheless be receiving outpatient remedy for her accidents in December.

Watch “Inkigayo” right here:

Watch Now