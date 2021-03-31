Red Velvet’s Yeri And PENTAGON’s Hongseok In Talks For New Web Drama

Red Velvet’s Yeri and PENTAGON’s Hongseok could also be teaming up for a brand new venture!

On March 30, Pleasure Information 24 reported {that a} supply from the trade said that the 2 idols had acquired presents to star in “Blue Birthday” (working title).

A supply from Playlist commented, “Yeri and Hongseok are each positively contemplating the presents.”

“Blue Birthday” is a fantasy romance thriller wherein the principle character faces previous occasions via mysterious footage left behind by a pal who took their very own life. It is going to be produced by Playlist, the identical firm that created “A-TEEN” and the “Love Playlist” collection.

Yeri not too long ago hinted at the potential of pursuing an appearing profession by taking up the position of Hong Chae Ri, a strict nurse, in tvN’s “Drama Stage 2021-Mint Situation.” Her resolution to hitch the “Blue Birthday” staff would increase on her filmography.

There’s nice curiosity in how Hongseok, who’s constructing his appearing profession via dramas akin to “Finest Hen” and “Phoenix 2020” and net dramas like “On the Campus” and “Anniversary Anyway” will work with Yeri in “Blue Birthday.”

“Blue Birthday” is making preparations to begin filming with the purpose of premiering within the second half of this 12 months.

