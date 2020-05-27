Red Velvet’s Yeri Announces TWICE’s Nayeon Will Make Guest Appearance On “Yeri’s Room”

Red Velvet’s Yeri had thrilling information to share about her upcoming YouTube actuality present “Yeri’s Room”!

Yeri held a particular Instagram dwell broadcast on Could 27 and introduced a particular visitor along with her. TWICE’s Nayeon was there and the pair stuffed the room with their laughter and vitality as they excitedly talked about doing a dwell broadcast collectively for the primary time.

Yeri and Nayeon revealed that Nayeon would be the first visitor to look on “Yeri’s Room,” and so they had been doing the dwell broadcast proper earlier than they began filming. They shared a sneak peek of the script they’ve ready for the present, and raised anticipation for what’s to come back.

“Yeri’s Room” shall be a YouTube present on the Dumdum Studio channel and the primary episode shall be accessible on June 8, with Nayeon showing within the second episode.

Are you excited to see Yeri and Nayeon collectively?

