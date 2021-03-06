Red Velvet’s Yeri Makes Donation On Her Birthday To Help Single Mothers And Infants

Red Velvet’s Yeri celebrated her birthday by making a beneficiant donation!

On Yeri’s birthday of March 5, she donated 10 million gained (roughly $8,840) to Jusarang Neighborhood’s Child Field to assist single-mother households and “child field” infants. The group protects and rescues deserted infants by way of its dropbox program and it gives counselling for single moms, gives them with child care kits, and helps them financially. It’s shared that Yeri plans to produce particular child-care kits for single moms elevating kids below the age of 36 months on their very own.

Yeri mentioned, “On my birthday, I needed to share even a little bit of the love that I’ve acquired and provides again. I hope that everybody together with kids will keep wholesome and have power throughout this time that’s tough due to COVID-19.”

Pastor Lee Jong Rak, a founding father of Jusarang Neighborhood, shared, “We’re grateful for the priceless help despatched for single moms throughout this time of economic problem due to COVID-19.” He added, “It’s an excellent assist for the independence of single moms who’ve determined to boost their little one.”

Yeri lately made her appearing debut by way of the tvN one-episode quick drama “Mint Situation.”

Blissful birthday, Yeri!

Supply (1) (2)