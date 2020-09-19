Red Velvet’s Yeri Talks About What She’s Been Up To, Why She Started Her YouTube Present, And More

Yeri talked about her YouTube present “Yeri’s Room” and extra in an interview with Dazed Korea!

When requested what she’s been as much as since she final met up with Dazed 5 months prior, Yeri stated, “I’ve been filming the YouTube present ‘Yeri’s Room,’ writing songs, drawing, and studying, as a result of I need this time to be each productive and leisurely. So I’ve been taking a break but in addition making an attempt every thing I wish to do this isn’t exhausting.”

“Specifically, I began ‘Yeri’s Room’ as a result of I assumed followers would get pleasure from it, throughout this time when it’s exhausting to advertise,” she stated. “I feel I’m rising increasingly as we movie it.”

Yeri shared that in her relaxation interval, she desires to make use of “Yeri’s Room” to maintain exhibiting the various sides of herself in addition to talk with the general public, and he or she requested everybody to stay up for what she shares sooner or later.

Yeri’s full interview and photograph shoot will be discovered within the October challenge of Dazed Korea.

