Red Velvet’s Yeri Thanks Her Members And TWICE’s Nayeon For Sending Support For Her Acting Debut

Yeri was cheered on by Red Velvet and TWICE’s Nayeon as she ready to make her appearing debut!

On March 3, Yeri posted photographs of herself in entrance of espresso vehicles despatched by her fellow Red Velvet members and buddy Nayeon to the set of her tvN one-episode brief drama “Mint Situation.” Yeri takes the position of the nurse Hong Chae Ri for the present.

A banner on the highest of the truck despatched by Red Velvet reads, “Thanks to your nice work, ‘Mint Situation’ employees!” The banner is signed from Yeri’s “unnies,” a title used for a lady’s older sisters or feminine buddies.

One other banner says, “To all of the employees, you’ve accomplished a fantastic job on a chilly day! Kim Ye Rim [Yeri’s real name], you’ve accomplished a fantastic job too.” The truck additionally reads, “We’re cheering on the employees and actors!”

Yeri wrote within the caption, “Thanks to my members, Yeri’s dependable unnies. I really like you.”

A banner on the highest of Nayeon’s truck reads, “Please take excellent care of Chae Ri till the tip. Stick with it, ‘Mint Situation’!” One other banner says, “Thanks for being with Yeri in her first manufacturing ‘Mint Situation’! It’s very chilly out, please hold your energy up till the tip! You are able to do it!”

Yeri wrote within the caption, “I’m embarrassed however I’m going to exhibit a bit. Nayeon unnie, thanks. I really like you all the time.”

“Mint Situation” airs on March 4 at 12:10 a.m. KST.