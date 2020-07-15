Red Velvet’s Yeri, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, And APRIL’s Naeun Show Off Adorable ’99 Liner Friendship On Instagram

Red Velvet’s Yeri, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, and APRIL’s Naeun had a cute ’99-liners hangout!

On July 14, Kim Doyeon shared a enjoyable photograph of her and Naeun on Instagram with the caption, “We take an image of Yerim (Yeri’s delivery title), and Yerim takes an image of us.”

Naeun then left a remark that reads, “Beautiful,” together with a black coronary heart emoji on Kim Doyeon’s put up.

The APRIL member additionally took to her personal Instagram to share two pictures taken by Yeri, captioned, “Me, as Yerim has photographed.”

In response, Yeri posted a candy remark that reads, “I’m actually pleased as we speak simply by way of your guys’ footage.”

Naeun and Kim Doyeon each graduated from College of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) in 2018 and have beforehand proven off their friendship in commencement footage collectively, whereas Yeri graduated from Hanlim Multi Artwork College the identical yr.

