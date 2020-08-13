Redbox Free Live TV Service Hits 60 Channels

Redbox has beefed up its push into free live-streaming video, a part of its ongoing technique to additional diversify the enterprise past its trademark brick-red DVD merchandising machines and digital on-demand gross sales.

First launched in February, Redbox’s ad-supported Free Live TV service has added Tastemade’s meals, journey, and residential and design streaming community together with Altice Information’ Cheddar information channel. The Redbox over-the-top streaming vacation spot now has 60 dwell channels.

Redbox Free Live presents content material in a TV-like grid, just like ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV and Comcast’s Xumo. The lineup contains three themed film channels: Redbox Rush (motion motion pictures), Redbox Comedy and the general-entertainment Redbox Motion pictures.

Up to now few weeks, Redbox Free Live TV additionally added 18 channels: Condé Nast’s Wired and Architectural Digest, Black Information Channel, CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp.), Go Traveler, Out of doors America, Laborious Knocks Preventing, PBS’s America’s Check Kitchen, Advanced, The Design Community, Actual Nosey, Humorous or Die, beIN Sports activities, Exterior TV, Chive TV, Thrill One, Voyager Documentaries, Hungry, and Only for Laughs Gags.

Different channels in Redbox Free Live TV embody TMZ, USA At present, Bloomberg Tv and Jukin Media’s FailArmy.

Privately held Redbox, which is owned by private-equity agency Apollo World Administration, doesn’t disclose monetary outcomes. However earlier than it went personal 4 years in the past, the corporate’s core enterprise of renting new-release DVDs had been on a downward trajectory amid the expansion of web streaming video.

For its dwell TV streaming service, Redbox has seen “vital viewership progress” within the information, life-style and meals classes, based on Chris Yates, GM of Redbox On Demand. “We’re excited to proceed rising our Free Live TV providing with nice new content material, rising our distribution and including new options to assist our prospects discover and watch nice content material nevertheless they need to watch it,” Yates mentioned.

Final yr, Redbox launched Redbox Leisure, a brand new division to supply and distribute unique content material throughout its out there by means of Redbox VOD and on the firm’s 41,000-plus DVD kiosks throughout the U.S.

Redbox Free Live TV is obtainable on the internet at redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android units, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Sensible TVs, LG TVs and Google’s Chromecast. There’s no login wanted to stream the channels.