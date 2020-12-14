Reddit Acquires Dubsmash in Cash-and-Stock Deal

Reddit introduced the acquisition of Dubsmash, a TikTok-like short-form video app whose mission is to “elevate underrepresented creators.”

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. Dubsmash, based in 2015, raised $20.2 million from traders together with Eniac Ventures, Heartcore Capital, Index Ventures, Lowercase Capital and Sunstone Life, per Crunchbase.

Dubsmash claims its app generates greater than 1 billion month-to-month video views and overindexes on Black and feminine customers. Below the deal, Reddit will function Dubsmash as a separate platform and model however the firm stated it plans to combine Dubsmash’s video-creation instruments into Reddit.

Reddit first launched native video in 2017 — and it’s a format the privately held firm sees as essential to maintain fueling progress of the community-based dialogue platform. The quantity of video Reddit customers posted from January-November 2020 elevated 239% over final 12 months, in line with the corporate. General, Reddit says it had 52 million day by day energetic customers as of October 2020, up 44% from the 12 months prior.

“Each Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep-rooted respect for the way communities come collectively,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated in saying the acquisition. “Dubsmash elevates underrepresented creators, whereas Reddit fosters a way of neighborhood and belonging throughout 1000’s of various matters and passions. It’s clear that our missions intently align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and develop as we be taught from one another.”

Dubsmash says about 25% of all U.S. Black teenagers use its app and that females signify 70% of whole customers. The New York-based startup hasn’t disclosed the dimensions of its person base however says about 30% of customers log in day by day to create video content material.

“In our years of constructing Dubsmash, we’ve discovered how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections inside communities,” Dubsmash co-founder and president Suchit Sprint stated in a press release. “We wish to proceed our journey to convey best-in-class video merchandise to our customers, and now Reddit customers. We imagine in the thought of connecting creators round pursuits and matters, one thing Reddit has pioneered, in our rising Dubsmash neighborhood.”

Reddit has about 700 staff whole. Dubsmash’s 12 staff, together with co-founders Suchit Sprint, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, are becoming a member of Reddit.

San Francisco-based Reddit was based in 2005 and bought by Condé Nast in 2006. In 2011, the positioning spun out of Condé Nast, whose mum or dad Advance Publications retains a stake in Reddit. Final 12 months Reddit raised $300 million in funding from traders together with Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Constancy and Andreessen Horowitz, with that valuing the corporate at round $3 billion.