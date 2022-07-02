Reddit and League of Legends got this player a job at Riot, and all for politely complaining

Las opinions son like underwear: everyone has their own, and even if you share it, it will always be yours. However, it is one thing to give an opinion and quite another to get involved in complaints and fights throughout the network, as has recently happened with Ron Gilbert —father of Monkey Island—, who has had to disappear from the internet before the threats.

This story does not have such a negative ending as Gilbert’s, nor does it have a bad beginning like the threats that the creator has received, and this League of Legends player wanted to share on Reddit why recent events of the game right now are not relevant. A post dated June 2 under the title of “Events in League of Legends: They’ve always been pretty bad”, setting an eye on the Star Guardian event, highly criticized Recently.

The user, far from being disrespectful, wanted to give his opinion as a player of 12 years who has seen how Riot Games has continuously changed the mechanics and why of the events until turning them, in his words, into “bored and where you easily lose 70% of the content”. Far from limiting himself to giving the American company a flashy slap on the wrist, the player also advanced a series of changes that, in his eyes, Could you improve these events? and the reception by the players.

Although these types of posts usually go unnoticed beyond the forums and the community, the enormous amount of support has made Marc “Tryndamere” Merrill, CEO of Riot Games, has contacted him to offer him a job. Yes, an unusual situation that seems to have ended well for the player who received a kind “amazing post. Are you interested in a job? We should talk”, by the American manager.

Obviously, Merrill’s response has been loud and has taken a huge ovation on Reddit, which has been followed by a series of tout and su personal account extolling well-structured and well-founded opinions. “The value of this post comes from articulately explaining what you didn’t like and why, in a way reflective“added the manager.